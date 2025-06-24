Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has shown impressive momentum. The enterprise networking equipment company has reported accelerating growth after a previous hiccup, continuing to outpace peers through a well-carved niche. While the enterprise networking industry provides a significant further growth runway, the
Ubiquiti: Priced With Too Ambitious Expectations (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Ubiquiti Inc. has returned to great growth. Peers have also reported a return to greater growth while Ubiquiti continues to take market share.
- The enterprise networking market provides a runway for much more growth, but Ubiquiti's carved niche of SMBs and tech-savvy consumers makes Ubiquiti's addressable market smaller.
- After the stock has surged, UI reflects too high base scenario expectations. I estimate a 25% downside to $279.
