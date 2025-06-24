Taiwan's Industrial Production Continued Rapid Growth In May

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
Summary

  • Taiwan's industrial production growth was 22.6% YoY in May, beating forecasts for yet another month.
  • The strength in Taiwan's main industries was more than enough to offset any weakness in other sectors.
  • Taiwan's monthly economic data continues to impress this year, with industrial production and exports all holding up well so far despite the tariff uncertainty.

By Lynn Song

Industrial production continues to beat forecasts

Taiwan's industrial production growth was 22.6% YoY in May, beating forecasts for yet another month.

Looking at the subcategories, we can see that growth is increasingly uneven. The broad category of

