Hims & Hers Health: Significant Impact Of Partnership Termination With Novo Nordisk; Initiate With 'Sell'
Summary
- I am initiating a 'sell' rating on Hims & Hers Health, with a fair value of $35 per share, due to imminent growth risks.
- The termination of the Novo Nordisk partnership significantly impacts near-term revenue, as weight-loss medications were expected to contribute 30% of FY25 sales.
- Aggressive marketing spend and regulatory scrutiny raise sustainability concerns, especially as the company loses a key drug partner and faces advertising restrictions.
- While future growth in new specialties like menopause is possible, the current valuation appears overextended given these headwinds and operational risks.
