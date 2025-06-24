As far as I understand, the initial euphoria surrounding the development of the AI industry is cooling off, and investors are increasingly asking themselves: Where is the money? The market is gradually beginning to understand that the
In Time, Amazon Will Have Real Cash Flow From AI
Summary
- Amazon.com, Inc.'s pragmatic AI strategy focuses on being the leading B2B platform for AI, monetizing through AWS infrastructure rather than chasing consumer AI products.
- The Bedrock service and custom chips make AWS a 'supermarket' for AI models, ensuring customer stickiness and scalable monetization as businesses adopt AI.
- The timing of mass AI adoption depends on when B2B customers reach profitability thresholds, which will vary by industry and country, making the transition gradual.
- I recommend buying AMZN shares, but suggest waiting for a market pullback, as AI's full revenue impact is still ahead and could drive significant long-term growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.