Human capital management or simply HCM plays a crucial role in the massive changes that reshape business processes and the labor market. However, not every company can fully take advantage of these positive trends as competition and inflation persist. One of
Dayforce: Don't Force Yourself Into It If There Are Better Choices
Summary
- Dayforce, Inc. enjoys double-digit revenue growth, driven by its expansion, AI-based innovation, and strong customer retention.
- Cost sensitivity is still a challenge for the company as expansion leads to more direct costs that squeeze its margin.
- Regarding its peers, valuation is not appetizing, so I advise investors to consider alternatives like PAYX and ADP.
- Technicals are still risky amid the weakening momentum and potential bearish divergence.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.