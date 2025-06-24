Accsys Technologies PLC (ACSYF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCPK:ACSYF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference June 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Welcome, everyone, to Accsys Technologies PLC preliminary results presentation for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Today's speakers are Dr. Jelena Arsic van Os, Chief Executive Officer of Accsys Technologies; and Sameet Vohra, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Jelena and Sam will take you through an overview of the business and financial performance for the year before we open the floor to questions. Please note that we will be prioritizing questions from analysts.

With this, I would like to pass over to our speakers.

Jelena Arsic van Os

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Accsys' Financial Year '25 Results Call. I am very excited and pleased to report that Accsys has delivered a strong set of results this year, marking a pivotal moment in our transformation journey. This encouraging trajectory reflects the growing momentum we are building across our core markets against the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

As some of you may know, in January 2025, we launched our FOCUS strategy, which is already delivering tangible results. Our EBITDA improved by 125% year-on-year underpinned by strong volume growth across all regions and powered by cost and pricing discipline.

Underlying EBITDA from group core operations, excluding the joint venture, increased by EUR 8.3 million to EUR 16.8 million and 12.3% margin, demonstrating not only the absolute increase but also significant improvement of quality of earnings in our core operations.

Accoya