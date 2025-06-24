It's an incredibly challenging operating environment for most companies, especially multinational firms that have exposure to global trade. In my view, the skyrocketing stock markets don't appropriately discount for the possibility of much slower earnings growth as the impacts of Trump's
Autodesk: Impressive Execution Amid Tough Conditions (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Autodesk has executed well in a tough macro environment, posting strong Q1 results and maintaining premium valuations despite global trade headwinds.
- The company remains the gold standard in CAD software, with robust double-digit growth, high retention rates, and strong operating margins near the Rule of 40.
- Risks include long-term AI disruption and potential delayed macro impacts, especially as tariff effects may intensify in the year's second half.
- At current valuations, Autodesk appears expensive versus peers, limiting upside; I am upgrading to neutral but recommend staying cautious on the stock.
