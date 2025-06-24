WTI Crude Oil Price Drops To $66 After Israel-Iran Ceasefire Eases Supply Fears

Summary

  • WTI crude futures plunge nearly 6% intraday before trimming losses to settle around $66.
  • Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire, easing fears over Strait of Hormuz disruption.
  • IEA stockpiles and OPEC+ spare capacity offer supply assurance amid fragile truce.

Oil pumpjacks at sunset with financial charts overlay.

peshkov

By Jainam Mehta

Oil prices tumbled sharply on June 24, with WTI crude futures sinking to $66 per barrel, down nearly 3% on the day after falling as much as 6% earlier. The steep intraday decline came in response to President Donald Trump's announcement

