Ares Commercial Real Estate: Fear-Based Pricing Creates Opportunity (Upgrade)
Summary
- ACRE has stabilized its loan portfolio, showing no new loan losses in Q1 and positive distributable profits, signaling a potential turnaround.
- The dividend was right-sized after two cuts, and payout metrics are improving, making a third cut unlikely and supporting a more sustainable yield.
- ACRE trades at a steep 51% discount to book value, which, I believe, is exaggerated given recent improvements and offers a re-rating opportunity.
- I upgraded ACRE from 'Hold' to 'Buy' as improving credit quality and payout normalization make the risk/reward attractive for passive income investors.
