What If The Strait Of Hormuz Closes? See What Happens

Multiplo Invest
1.4K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Despite major geopolitical events, US stock markets showed resilience, with minimal losses and low volatility.
  • Investors should stay committed to their investment philosophy, even amid escalating conflicts and uncertainty.
  • Geopolitical tensions, such as US-Iran confrontations, can impact specific sectors like oil shipping costs, but broad market effects remain limited.

B-2 Spirit bomber in flight

Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last week saw muted returns in US stock markets, and the beginning of this week is no different. The investor who opened the newspaper after the market opened on Monday, June 23, would have no idea of ​​the

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.4K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News