Oil Markets On Edge As Investors Brace For Possible Response To U.S. Strikes On Iran

Jun. 24, 2025 11:20 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
TD Wealth
4.99K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Geopolitical concerns and price of oil.
  • Global crude supply concerns amid heightened Middle East tensions.
  • Outlook for gold amid global uncertainty.

Oil pumpjacks against the sunset with financial graphs

e-crow

Originally published on June 23, 2025

Oil has been flirting with its highest price in five months after the U.S. carried out surprise military strikes in Iran. Hussein Allidina, Managing Director, Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, discusses the market reaction and

This article was written by

TD Wealth
4.99K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News