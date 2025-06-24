ASML Monopoly Meets Agentic AI And RL

Simple Investment Ideas
8.93K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • ASML is the critical bottleneck in the AI supply chain, uniquely enabling next-gen chip production with its advanced EUV lithography systems.
  • Its technological moat is reinforced by unmatched vertical integration, exclusive partnerships, and a high-margin, recurring installed base business.
  • High-NA EUV tools drive pricing power, margin expansion, and customer lock-in, supporting robust long-term revenue and free cash flow growth.
  • Despite geopolitical and execution risks, ASML's monopoly economics and AI-driven demand make the stock a compelling long-term buy with significant upside.
Semiconductor and Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab or Foundry with robotic arms with silicon wafers

kynny

Thesis

Artificial intelligence is exiting the “model” era and entering an agentic epoch in which autonomous software entities reason, learn through reinforcement, and act in real time across billions of daily user interactions. Those workloads multiply inference cycles by orders of magnitude compared with the

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas
8.93K Followers
"AWS Certified AI Practitioner Early Adopter"I am a DevOps Engineer for a major, wholly owned subsidiary of a large-cap Fortune 500. I am a true subject-matter expert on the actual buildout, deployment, and maintenance of AI tools and applications. I have increasingly deep knowledge on the science behind generative AI systems as a result of first-hand experience with machine learning algorithms, model training, and model deployment.I am currently in the process of obtaining more advanced AWS machine learning certifications to further my AI and machine learning expertise. I contribute to Seeking Alpha as an outlet to share my AI and machine learning insights through an investment-focused lens.Per TipRanks (6/18/25) - 2 Year Timeframe#792 out of 31,393 Financial Bloggers #1,308 out of 41,021 experts

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASML:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News