In my previous article, I noted that the new 5G technologies from Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) could push revenue growth in 2025, and 2026. Besides, I said that the company was undervalued. I also noted that I would be expecting acquisitions
Gogo: New M&A Persuaded Me To Take Another Look
Summary
- Gogo's 5G milestone and Satcom Direct acquisition boost growth prospects, with new tech, sales force, and cost synergies driving optimism.
- DCF models suggest fair value between $12 and $19 per share, depending on acquisition success, competition, and regulatory risks.
- Despite strong fundamentals and growth potential, I closed my position due to a reduced margin of safety at current stock prices.
- I am taking into account the action of new tariffs in the United State, which may have an impact over the price of electronic components.
