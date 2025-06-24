Merger Approved, Getty Images Looks Well-Positioned For The Future

Jason Ditz
Summary

  • Getty's Q1 earnings miss was driven by one-off factors, but stable revenue and strong subscriber retention signal underlying business strength.
  • Generative AI adoption is steady but slow; bundling AI with Getty's content could accelerate growth, though competition remains fierce.
  • The Shutterstock-Getty merger offers a significant arbitrage opportunity, with regulatory resistance unlikely to derail the deal.
  • I reiterate my Buy rating, favoring Shutterstock as the cheaper entry point for exposure to the combined entity post-merger.

Getty images, iStock, Shutterstock, 500px, Dreamstime, Depositphotos and EyeEm apps

Robert Way

Earlier this month, Shutterstock (SSTK) approved the merger with Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) by a wide margin. That’s no surprise, as they’re offering a nice premium to current prices. The deal is expected to close in the second

This article was written by

Jason Ditz
I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSTK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

