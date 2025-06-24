Merger Approved, Getty Images Looks Well-Positioned For The Future
Summary
- Getty's Q1 earnings miss was driven by one-off factors, but stable revenue and strong subscriber retention signal underlying business strength.
- Generative AI adoption is steady but slow; bundling AI with Getty's content could accelerate growth, though competition remains fierce.
- The Shutterstock-Getty merger offers a significant arbitrage opportunity, with regulatory resistance unlikely to derail the deal.
- I reiterate my Buy rating, favoring Shutterstock as the cheaper entry point for exposure to the combined entity post-merger.
