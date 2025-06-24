Macro Update: Ceasefire, Truce, It's Fine As Long As The Data Holds

Jun. 24, 2025 1:05 PM ET, , , , ,
Damir Tokic
11.86K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The markets are currently waiting for the first signs of stagflation, which is expected given the current policies in place and the unfolding events.
  • The Israel-Iran ceasefire is likely only temporary as all sides evaluate the damage from the recent bombings on Iran's nuclear facilities.
  • The US-China trade truce is temporary, and there are no signs of progress in trade negotiations with other countries.
  • Given high uncertainty, near-term Treasury bills remain the safest investment; the S&P 500 bubble is likely to burst with the first sign of stagflation; gold is likely to continue to rise.
President Trump Announces Nominee For Chair Of The Federal Reserve

Drew Angerer

The macro framework

The current policies in place are likely to produce stagflation, higher inflation, and slower growth, possibly a recession. This view is also shared by the Fed — the FOMC decreased the growth forecast, increased the unemployment rate, and increased core PCE expectations in the SEP.

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.86K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US2Y--
United States 2-Year Bond Yield
US10Y--
United States 10-Year Bond Yield
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
DXY--
US Dollar Index
CL1:COM--
Crude Oil Futures
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News