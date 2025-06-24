The Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified, actively managed global equity portfolio.
Q1 2025 was challenging, with US equities underperforming due to policy uncertainty and inflation, while Euro Area and Chinese equities outperformed.
The Fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, with US large cap positions detracting and non-US equities and real assets contributing positively.
Despite recent underperformance, the Fund maintains a dynamic, team-based approach and diversified exposure, but investors should be mindful of market and derivative risks.
Fund Overview
The Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund 1 seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) ("Net Assets") in a diversified portfolio