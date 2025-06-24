Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) offers a high-dividend yield and a discounted valuation in the life insurance sector. This makes it attractive for long-term investors due to a combination of upside potential as the company continues to
Lincoln National Is Attractive Both From Valuation And Income Perspectives
Summary
- Lincoln National Corporation offers a high dividend yield and trades at a significant discount to book value, making it attractive for value and income investors.
- LNC is executing a turnaround, improving its balance sheet through asset sales and a strategic partnership with Bain Capital to reduce leverage and diversify investments.
- Profitability remains mixed, with annuities and group protection driving growth, but legacy life insurance losses and above-target leverage are ongoing challenges.
- Despite not being a top-tier insurer, Lincoln's improving fundamentals and strong capital position could catalyze a share re-rating as it nears its leverage goals.
