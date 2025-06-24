I believe Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is a value turnaround story. At around $4.20 per share, the market is pricing in extreme pessimism about Lumen’s debt and declining legacy business. In my view, this overlooks the major transformation underway, including a
Lumen Technologies: Deleveraging And AI, A Speculative Setup With Asymmetric Upside
Summary
- Lumen is a high-risk, high-reward turnaround, with deep value at $4.20 and fair value estimated near $21 per share.
- The AT&T fibre sale will slash debt, boost free cash flow, and let Lumen focus on enterprise fibre for AI/cloud demand, driving long-term growth.
- Aggressive cost cuts, modernization, and AI-driven efficiencies are improving margins and cash flow, with EBITDA growth targeted for 2026.
- Risks remain high: legacy declines, competition, and execution missteps could derail the story, but the upside justifies a Buy for risk-tolerant investors.
