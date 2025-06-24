Valuations for the more popular US stocks are reaching extremes, and for me as a value investor, it's time to search for hidden gems well off the beaten path. That has led me to search for
EWO: Financials And Cyclicals Explain The Poor Long-Term Performance
Summary
- US stock valuations are extreme, so I'm seeking undervalued opportunities in overlooked markets like Austria.
- The iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO) offers exposure to Austrian stocks, with a 0.50% expense ratio, a 5.13% dividend yield, and only 19 holdings.
- Many of the holdings are cyclical, including banks, insurance companies, energy firms and construction-related companies.
- On average, business quality is weak, with a significant portion in volatile and low-growth industries.
- Austria has underperformed Switzerland and Germany over the last 30 years in total return, raising concerns about long-term potential.
