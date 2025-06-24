JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw quite a swift recovery from pandemic declines as it took just until early 2021 to erase all losses. However, since then, it has been a dismal ride. The stock has fallen from around $20 to a current level
JetBlue: Bargain Hunters Should Look Elsewhere
Summary
- JetBlue's Q1 earnings and guidance show ongoing revenue declines and unfavorable cost trends, signaling continued business weakness.
- Liquidity is tight, with a current ratio near 1.0 and significant near-term CAPEX needs, raising the risk of future capital raises.
- Despite a low P/S ratio, JetBlue's poor revenue growth versus peers justifies its discounted valuation.
- Technical signals remain overall bearish, and with no clear turnaround for the fundamentals in sight, I rate JetBlue stock a sell.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.