EM equities saw volatility in Q1 2025, driven by US tariffs impacting Asian markets and causing significant sell-offs.
The Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund underperformed its benchmark, mainly due to stock selection challenges in India and Korean Industrials.
Country tilts—underweight Southeast Asia and overweight Latin America—helped offset some losses, as Latin America was less affected by tariffs.
Our investment pillars—Fundamental Mispricings, High-Quality Business Models, Market Themes & Trends, and Sentiment Analysis—faced headwinds, but we remain committed to our disciplined approach.
Market Review
In Q1 2025, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose by 2.93%. EM equities experienced notable volatility. This instability was primarily driven by recent tariff announcements from the Trump administration, which disproportionately impacted East and Southeast Asian economies, leading to significant sell-offs. Market