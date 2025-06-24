BGR: Energy Prices Surge On Geopolitical Risks
Summary
- Recent geopolitical escalations, including Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, have driven oil prices and the BGR fund sharply higher, invalidating my prior bearish thesis.
- Heightened geopolitical risk has added a significant risk premium to oil prices, making it difficult to remain bearish on energy equities in BGR's portfolio.
- While these risk-driven price spikes are historically unsustainable, the economic outlook now appears stagflationary, favoring relative outperformance by energy and resource stocks.
- Given these uncertainties, I am upgrading BGR to a hold and will reassess once there is more clarity on Iran's response and the durability of elevated oil prices.
