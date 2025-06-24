Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is an Argentine technology company operating in 36 countries and providing a multitude of technological services worldwide. It has 31,100 employees and the United States and Canada are its main sources of revenue, representing 55% of its income. Latin
Globant: Overly Penalized, But Growth Remains Solid
Summary
- Globant remains fundamentally strong, with diversified revenue streams and a resilient customer base, so the recent drop in its stock makes it very cheap.
- Market pessimism is overblown; Globant's growth outlook, though revised, still outpaces peers, and its valuation multiples signal undervaluation.
- AI-related services are a growth engine, with 110% YoY revenue growth, and the new AI Pods subscription model enhances customer retention.
- Solid Q1 2025 financials, prudent cost control, and manageable debt reinforce my conviction that Globant is a compelling buy at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.