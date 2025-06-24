I was excited when I first came across Kingstone (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:KINS). The company has undergone a series of strategic reforms, and then encountered exceptional business opportunities in the recent couple of years. As a result, it has not only returned
Kingstone: Progress Made, But Risks Remain
Summary
- Kingstone has successfully executed a turnaround by refocusing on its core New York market, improving underwriting and expense ratios.
- The company is capitalizing on market exits by major competitors, driving strong revenue growth and selective underwriting opportunities.
- However, withdrawal from A.M. Best’s rating process limits long-term capital access and remains a concern for both crisis preparedness and future expansion.
- Kingston's forward price-to-book ratio of 1.92x is the median among five comparables.
- Given the balance of growth prospects and financial risks, and a fair valuation relative to peers, I recommend a Hold rating on Kingstone.
