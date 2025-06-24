Since the moment when Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) appeared on my radar as a potential BDC investment, I have been relatively bearish on this stock. The reason is very simple - SAR has the most leveraged balance sheet in the entire BDC space. This
SAR: Dividend Increase And The Most Aggressive Debt, This Is How To Play It
Summary
- Recent results are impressive: NAV rose 4.7%, realized equity gains boosted returns, and non-accruals remain exceptionally low at 0.8%.
- SAR trades at a 6% discount to NAV, yields 12.2%, and just increased its dividend. It also changed to a monthly dividend structure. These are rare positives in a challenged sector.
- Yet, I still remain skeptical.
- In this article I discuss the most recent earnings report and provide reasons why I have decided to avoid SAR.
