Intel Corporation: Poised For Long-Term Breakout, Here's My Option Collar

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Intel Corporation now offers an attractive risk/reward profile, but only when protected by an option collar due to ongoing volatility and fundamental risks.
  • Profitability and valuation grades have improved, signaling early-stage recovery, while technical analysis shows signs of price stability and a washed-out long-term chart.
  • My personal strategy involves buying INTC shares, selling covered calls, and buying puts, creating a 4:1 upside/downside ratio and limiting risk without capping reasonable upside.
  • I strongly advocate for option collars as a risk management tool, especially in uncertain markets, and encourage investors to learn and apply these strategies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Sungarden Investors Club. Learn More »

Intel headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

My previous article on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a good example of how a stock can enter the radar screen, but not be immediately actionable. I own stocks in 3 ways: tactically (long position in small size, very long-term

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.98K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own puts and covered calls as described in the article

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News