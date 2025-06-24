Sandvik: Should Have Bought 3 Months Ago, But Not Now

Wolf Report
Investing Group
(14min)

Summary

  • Sandvik AB (publ) is a high-quality, well-run company with strong market positions, but its current valuation is not attractive for new investment.
  • Long-term returns have historically been volatile and often underwhelming if bought at the wrong time, highlighting the importance of entry price.
  • Despite solid margins and a strong moat, growth is likely to remain modest, and management's ambitious targets seem unrealistic based on historical performance.
  • I maintain a Hold rating with a price target of 185 SEK/share, preferring to wait for a more favorable risk/reward entry point.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The NAIT Sandvik Coromant Centre"s signage proudly announces its dedication to machinist technology, symbolizing innovation in skilled trades education.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of my biggest weaknesses in investing is probably demanding, from premium companies, a too high discount. I'm usually very unwilling to pay a premium, even for a quality company, because of the danger of long-term

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report
34.25K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDVKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SDVKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDVKY
--
SDVKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News