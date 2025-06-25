Goldman Sachs Equity Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The US Equity Income Fund underperformed its benchmark amid a volatile market shaped by policy uncertainty, inflation, and shifting AI growth narratives.
- Top contributors included AT&T and GE Aerospace, driven by strong earnings, AI adaptability, and market share gains; Marvell and Alphabet detracted due to AI capex concerns and sector weakness.
- We initiated positions in Starbucks and International Paper, citing turnaround potential and global demand inflection, while exiting UPS due to weak volumes and legal challenges.
- We remain committed to active, quality-focused management, emphasizing strong balance sheets and management teams to navigate volatility and seek long-term outperformance.
