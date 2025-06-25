Goldman Sachs Asset Allocation Portfolios Q1 2025 Commentary

Goldman Sachs Asset Allocation Portfolios use a dynamic, team-based approach to navigate changing market conditions and seek long-term growth and income.
Q1 2025 saw US equities decline due to tariffs and fiscal tightening, while Euro Area and Chinese equities outperformed on better economic data and policy support.
All three portfolios outperformed their benchmarks gross of fees, with positive contributions from international equities, fixed income, and alternatives, despite negative US equity selection.
We remain constructive on international developed and US equities, maintain neutral fixed income exposure, and continue to use alternatives for diversification amid elevated macro risks.
Overview
The Goldman Sachs Asset Allocation Portfolios are managed by the Multi-Asset Solutions ('MAS') team.1 MAS designs customized multi-asset solutions for institutional clients including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments and foundations as well as managing investment funds. In managing