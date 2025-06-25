In the Q1 update in March, I argued that “Stocks will likely be range-bound for the next two or three quarters, with the S&P stuck in the 5500-6200 range, probably to be followed by
Q2 Update: Commodities Starting To Threaten The Market
Summary
- Equities remain elevated for now, but a tired market cycle and rising commodity prices signal increasing downside risk into late 2024 and 2025.
- Cyclical commodities, especially industrial metals and energy, are gaining momentum; a commodity shock could trigger a recession and widen credit spreads.
- Gold has outperformed stocks and signals potential commodity shocks, but other cyclical commodities may offer better upside in the coming quarters.
- Maintain balanced exposure to large-cap stocks and cyclical commodities; avoid overconcentration in gold or oil, and gradually extend bond durations for hedging.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPLT,SIVR,ZROZ,LTPZ,SOYB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I have long positions in a number of stocks, commodities, and bond ETFs.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.