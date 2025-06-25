The Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The GS US Equity Dividend & Premium Fund aims to maximize income and total return by focusing on high-dividend stocks and writing index call options.
  • In Q1 2025, the Fund outperformed the S&P 500 by 53 bps, with call writing contributing positively despite a challenging market environment.
  • Since inception, the Fund has underperformed the S&P 500 due to prolonged equity bull markets, but offers attractive tax-efficient distributions and income.
  • The Fund's options overlay provides downside cushion in weak markets, but may limit upside in strong rallies; investors should weigh risk and return trade-offs.

Money and Flag

Bill Oxford

Fund Overview

The Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend and Premium Fund ("GS US ED&P Fund") seeks to maximize income and total return. Additionally, the Fund aims to generate outperformance in uncertain markets.

The GS US ED&P Fund

