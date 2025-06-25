International equities outperformed US markets, driven by European economic recovery, easing inflation, and increased fiscal stimulus, while Japan lagged amid trade policy uncertainty.
Our ESG Fund slightly outperformed its benchmark, with strong contributions from BBVA and BNP Paribas, but detracted by Ashtead Group and TSMC due to sector-specific headwinds.
We initiated positions in Spotify and NatWest, exited DS-Smith and Hexagon after reaching valuation targets, and remain focused on high-quality, resilient businesses with select cyclical exposure.
Despite ongoing volatility, we see opportunities in international markets and remain committed to fundamental, long-term investing, emphasizing structural drivers and corporate governance reforms.
Market Review
The MSCI EAFE Index returned +6.86% over the quarter. International markets started the year very strongly with an improving economic outlook in Europe and prospects of increased fiscal stimulus and defense spending. European equities outperformed their US counterparts for