The Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, returning 6.85% versus the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index's 3.69%.
Strong performance was driven by overweight positions in Australian Metals & Mining and European banking, capitalizing on rising gold prices and robust trading activity.
Our investment approach emphasizes high-quality business models, fundamental mispricings, market themes and trends, and sentiment analysis to generate excess returns.
Despite global uncertainty and sector volatility, our disciplined, multi-pillar strategy delivered resilient results and positions us well for future opportunities.
Market Review
The MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index rose by 3.69% across the first quarter of 2025, despite heightened uncertainty surrounding US economic and geopolitical policies. Financials and Materials did well across the board, with the latter's performance buoyed by rising