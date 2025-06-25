The GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund underperformed the Russell 2000 in Q1 2025, returning -9.83% versus the benchmark’s -9.48%.
Market volatility was driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, especially US trade policy and tariffs, with value stocks outperforming growth stocks.
Sentiment Analysis and Themes & Trends pillars detracted from performance, while High-Quality Business Models and Fundamental Mispricings contributed positively.
Despite short-term underperformance, the fund’s diversified, quantitative approach aims to capture long-term value through high-quality, attractively priced small-cap stocks.
Market Review
The Russell 2000 Index (RTY) fell 9.48% through the first three months of 2025. Small cap equities started the quarter positively, rising in January on the back of investor optimism surrounding macroeconomic data indicating signs of moderating inflation. Stocks