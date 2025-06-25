Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
11 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund underperformed the Russell 2000 in Q1 2025, returning -9.83% versus the benchmark’s -9.48%.
  • Market volatility was driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, especially US trade policy and tariffs, with value stocks outperforming growth stocks.
  • Sentiment Analysis and Themes & Trends pillars detracted from performance, while High-Quality Business Models and Fundamental Mispricings contributed positively.
  • Despite short-term underperformance, the fund’s diversified, quantitative approach aims to capture long-term value through high-quality, attractively priced small-cap stocks.

Net Worth Growing From Investments In Safe Low Expense Index Funds That Track The Dow Jones Industrial Average Hitting All Time Highs Concept


Darren415

Market Review

The Russell 2000 Index (RTY) fell 9.48% through the first three months of 2025. Small cap equities started the quarter positively, rising in January on the back of investor optimism surrounding macroeconomic data indicating signs of moderating inflation. Stocks

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
11 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About GCSAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GCSAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GCSAX
--
GCSCX
--
GCSIX
--
GCSSX
--
GDSRX
--
GDSTX
--
GCSUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News