I have had my eye on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) for a while, and the company is a perfect fit for my investment style. I have both a long book and a short book (Interested readers can
Cal-Maine Foods: Low Beta Serial Acquirer Outperforming The Market
Summary
- Cal-Maine checks the box for being a low-correlated stock to the market, but with the potential to still outperform.
- Cal-Maine employs a roll-up strategy and has the hallmarks of being a giant in the food space.
- Management is savvy in its operations, and it's easy to dismiss the recent windfall as being attributed to luck, but it's much beyond that.
- The current valuation prices the risks, and an investor buying here needs to have a longer timeframe to hold the stock.
