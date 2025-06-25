FutureFuel Corp's (NYSE:FF) first quarter 2025 results were disappointing, despite the company continuing a long trend of profitability. The company made a nice $4.33 million in profit in Q1 2024, while in Q1 2025 it made a visible loss of $17.64
Balancing Decline And Potential: Why FutureFuel Remains A Hold
Summary
- FutureFuel Corp's Q1 2025 saw a sharp revenue and profit decline due to weak biodiesel demand, regulatory uncertainty, and rising costs.
- The company is shifting focus to its chemical segment, pausing biodiesel production until regulatory clarity and feedstock price stability return.
- My fair value estimate suggests shares are trading near intrinsic value, with a 6% dividend yield providing some downside support.
- I rate FutureFuel as a 'Hold' until there is more visibility on regulatory developments and the success of the chemical segment transition.
I currently own some shares from FutureFuel Corp.
