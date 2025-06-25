With its legacy cash-generating video business in decline and a flat sales outlook for FY25 and FY26, combined with heavy CapEx spending plans for its OneWeb constellation without obvious sources of funding, sentiment on Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF) (OTCPK:ETCMY
Eutelsat: European Starlink - The Only Game In Town
Summary
- Eutelsat is strategically vital for Europe's digital and defense sovereignty, serving as the only domestic alternative to Starlink for secure satellite communications.
- The recent €1 billion French Armed Forces contract and €1.35 billion equity raise, led by the French government, underscore strong state support and commitment to Eutelsat.
- The 'EU Government Put' thesis suggests limited downside risk, as European governments are unlikely to let Eutelsat fail given its critical role.
- Eutelsat's unique integrated GEO-LEO satellite network and key role in EU projects like IRIS2 position it for long-term growth and resilience.
- We see triple digit upside for the stock, contingent on the participation in the rights issue following the equity raise.
