The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) remains a compelling investment opportunity in an unpredictable market, as its underlying assets are well-positioned to capitalize on the global surge in infrastructure demand. Regardless of geopolitical headwinds or uncertainty around
UTF Continues To Outperform The Market In 2025 While Paying Large Dividends
Summary
- UTF offers a compelling blend of income, stability, and growth, with a 7% yield and strong positioning in essential infrastructure sectors.
- The fund benefits from macroeconomic tailwinds, including rising CapEx from tech giants and global infrastructure initiatives, supporting long-term demand.
- UTF's 21-year track record of uninterrupted distributions and outperformance versus the S&P 500 make it attractive for income-focused investors.
- With the Fed likely to cut rates, UTF's high yield and exposure to secular growth trends make it a bullish pick for 2025 and beyond.
