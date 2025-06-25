TSS: AI-Fueled Growth Masks Customer Concentration Risk

Summary

  • TSS rides the AI wave by powering a top IT OEM’s cloud and government infrastructure with integration and procurement services.
  • Its laser focus on one client shields it from volatile AI project cycles, but creates a risky revenue dependency.
  • Explosive growth in core segments shows AI demand is real, and TSSI is one of the beneficiaries of such demand.
  • A new high-performance facility boosts TSSI’s ability to test and deliver cutting-edge AI server racks.
  • Despite strong momentum, TSSI’s valuation looks stretched, and investors may want to wait for a safer entry.

Investment Thesis

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) derives all its revenue from one single US-based IT OEM client. This client serves major cloud and government AI projects and heavily makes use of TSSI's procurement and system integration

