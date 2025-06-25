Exail Technologies: Too Hot To Hold

Bashar Issa
6.29K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Exail sits at the heart of a global surge in mine countermeasure demand, driven by real-world conflict spillovers in Europe and the Middle East.
  • With a €1.1 billion backlog—over two years of sales—EXALF has locked in revenue visibility and is positioned to optimize operations and deleverage significantly if executed well.
  • Despite impressive margins and momentum, the company's poor financial history, heavy debt, and sky-high 14x forward EV/EBITDA multiple leave little room for error—making this a high-conviction but high-risk bet.

Nord stream broken pipe, investigation with an underwater drone. Energy crisis in Europe. the concept of rising energy prices. 3d render

guteksk7

Investment Thesis

From a macroeconomic perspective, things aren't looking great. A wave of inflation is heading toward the US consumers, while economic activity worldwide softens as President Trump slams the brakes on global trade with 10% "blanket tariffs" on top of target levies on

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
6.29K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EXALF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXALF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXALF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News