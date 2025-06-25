Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Penguin Value Investing as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and
Gentex: More Than Just A Mirror Company
Summary
- Gentex Corporation is a dominant player in the automatic-dimming mirror market, holding an 86% market share.
- GNTX recently completed the acquisition of VOXX International, expanding its footprint into consumer electronics, biometric authentication, and smart home technologies.
- Despite short-term headwinds from tariffs, Gentex has consistently increased its revenue per light vehicle produced.
- My DCF valuation gives Gentex an intrinsic value of $24.29 per share, but I can see it going much higher if non-automotive technologies take off; Initiating a Buy rating.
