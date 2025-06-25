China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), a supplier of power steering components and systems for the automotive industry, can count itself as among the more affected stocks by the U.S. government's decision to impose worldwide tariffs following "Liberation Day". CAAS lost the momentum
China Automotive Systems: Still Worth It For The Long Run
Summary
- The tariff dispute has left its mark on China Automotive Systems, and not without reason, since the U.S. is not an insignificant market.
- CAAS can overcome headwinds in the U.S. with growth elsewhere, something that already appears to have happened in the Q1 FY2025 report.
- Growth prospects for the company are good for several reasons, including greater exposure to the better-performing part of the automobile market.
- Short-term gains may be hard to come by, but there is reason to be confident that being long CAAS will pay off in the long run.
