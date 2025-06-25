Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) appears to be a bargain within the travel industry. At just around $19 per share, this stock is trading well below the 52-week high which is around $29, and the PE
Norwegian Cruise Lines: A Bargain In Plain Sight
Summary
- Norwegian Cruise Lines is undervalued at a 9x PE ratio, trading well below its 52-week-high, despite resilient industry fundamentals.
- Concerns about consumer spending, recession, and Iran conflict are overblown; cruising remains attractive and relatively recession-resistant.
- New ship launches and expanding capacity position Norwegian for strong growth, with solid earnings and revenue estimates for coming years.
- Carnival's strong earnings and raised guidance signal industry strength; I expect Norwegian's stock to rebound toward $22 in the near term.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCLH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.