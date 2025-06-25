The United States’ tariff announcement on April 2, 2025, created significant market volatility, as the tariffs were perceived as higher, broader, and more punitive than expected, and the implementation sooner. Since then, the tariff war with many countries has de-escalated, but uncertainty is keeping
Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
Summary
- We believe the market selloff has provided investors with attractive opportunities to increase allocations to EM debt.
- EMs now account for nearly half of Chinese outbound trade, and that could increase.
- EM debt fundamentals remain solid, with a healthy growth premium over developed markets likely to persist through 2026, in our opinion.
- Despite concerns over inflation from potential tariffs, our positive outlook for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is unchanged.
