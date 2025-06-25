Lakeland Industries: Challenging Q1 2026 Might Provide Opportunity If You Believe In Management
Summary
- Lakeland's Q1 results showed weak organic growth (2% vs. 10% guidance) and significant margin deterioration, raising concerns about execution post-acquisitions.
- Acquisitions drove 30% revenue growth but failed to deliver gross profit gains or margin leverage, undermining the investment thesis for the strategy.
- Operating expenses surged nearly 50%, leading to operating and EBITDA losses; only the Asia segment was profitable, highlighting the urgent need for efficiency.
- Despite manageable leverage, lack of confidence in management's ability to deliver on growth and margins keeps my rating at Hold, even at a lower valuation.
