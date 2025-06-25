Sanrio: Hello Kitty's Licensing Empire Looks Fully Priced

Summary

  • Sanrio is evolving from a traditional toymaker into a high-margin global licensing platform, with nearly half of FY2024 revenue now coming from royalties and IP partnerships.
  • FY2024 was a breakout year, with 44.9% revenue growth, 137.3% net income growth, and a 48.6% ROE, driven by strong licensing gains and record international expansion.
  • Despite this performance, Sanrio trades at 41.3x forward P/E and 31.7x EV/EBITDA, well above peers like Bandai Namco and Spin Master, pricing in near-flawless execution.
  • FY2025 guidance implies just 0.6% net income growth, suggesting that Sanrio may face a transition year following the Hello Kitty 50th anniversary tailwind.
  • While digital efforts and overseas licensing could provide long-term upside, Sanrio’s current valuation leaves little room for error if momentum slows.

Shop in Terminal two of Taoyuan International Airport,Taipei, Taiwan

MJ_Prototype/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Sanrio (OTCPK:SNROF / 8136.T), best known for Hello Kitty, isn’t really a toymaker anymore. That’s still what most people think, but in reality, the business now runs more like a global character licensing house than a traditional goods

Stork Research is the work of a private investor with four years of experience specializing in overlooked and undercovered markets. With a focus on micro-cap and small-cap equities exhibiting strong growth at reasonable valuations (GARP), Stork Research emphasizes deep, fundamentals-based analysis in sectors such as industrials and technology—areas historically rich in multi-bagger potential. While typically avoiding highly cyclical industries, Stork occasionally targets recovery-phase opportunities or contrarian plays in severely overvalued names where sentiment diverges from long-term value. The geographic scope spans the U.S., Canada, and select European markets, including Poland and Germany. With a background in Computer Science (BSc) and International Economics (MSc), and leadership in multiple investment clubs, Stork Research aims to sharpen investment thesis development while helping readers uncover inefficiencies and find unique, high-conviction ideas off the beaten path.

