The Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) gives a right theme for a technology bull like me to invest in. However, the methodology leaves out some names I would have in my tech portfolio. And historical performance is
VGT: Passive Tech Needs A Better Screen
Summary
- Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares offers a tech-focused ETF, but its methodology excludes key growth names like Amazon and Google, limiting its appeal for my ideal portfolio.
- The fund's concentration in top holdings and market-cap weighting increases risk and misses diversification benefits, making QQQ a better passive choice.
- VGT's historical outperformance is not consistent across decades, and its drawdown risk is higher after recent rallies, especially compared to QQQ.
- I rate VGT as a hold: it's redundant for my strategy, with QQQ or a handpicked portfolio offering better risk/reward for tech exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.