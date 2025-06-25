GS Enhanced Income, Short Duration Bond And Short Duration Government Funds Q1 2025 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
11 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The Fed held rates steady, with updated projections showing higher inflation and lower growth, impacting fixed income markets and fund positioning.
  • Our Enhanced Income, Short Duration Bond, and Short Duration Government Funds all outperformed benchmarks gross of fees in Q1 2025, driven by duration and selection strategies.
  • Cross-sector strategies, particularly exposure to Investment Grade Corporates and Mortgage-Backed Securities, detracted from returns amid market volatility and tariff-related uncertainties.
  • We expect rate cuts later in 2025, but risks remain elevated due to tariffs and inflation; fund performance reflects active management and disciplined risk controls.

Growth time money investment finance clock profit coin concept on wealth business 3d background of success financial alert timer economy strategy or capital savings retirement budget management alarm.

Lemon_tm

Market Review

The Fed held rates steady at the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting and kept the median federal funds rate dot plot to 2 cuts in 2025. However, the SEP included revisions to both the inflation and growth

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
11 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About GEIAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GEIAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSCDX
--
GDFIX
--
GDIAX
--
GDICX
--
GIFRX
--
GSSRX
--
GEADX
--
GEIAX
--
GSDCX
--
GSDSX
--
GSSDX
--
GSTGX
--
GTDTX
--
GDIUX
--
GEIUX
--
GSTUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News