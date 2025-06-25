The Fed held rates steady, with updated projections showing higher inflation and lower growth, impacting fixed income markets and fund positioning.
Our Enhanced Income, Short Duration Bond, and Short Duration Government Funds all outperformed benchmarks gross of fees in Q1 2025, driven by duration and selection strategies.
Cross-sector strategies, particularly exposure to Investment Grade Corporates and Mortgage-Backed Securities, detracted from returns amid market volatility and tariff-related uncertainties.
We expect rate cuts later in 2025, but risks remain elevated due to tariffs and inflation; fund performance reflects active management and disciplined risk controls.
Market Review
The Fed held rates steady at the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting and kept the median federal funds rate dot plot to 2 cuts in 2025. However, the SEP included revisions to both the inflation and growth