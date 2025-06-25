Smarter Signals, Stronger Results: Inside QHY's Recent Rebalance

Jun. 25, 2025 5:30 AM ETQHY
WisdomTree
5.71K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Since its November 2024 rebalance, the WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has outperformed its prior version by 37 basis points, driven by a strategic blend of equity momentum and free cash flow insights.
  • By cutting exposure to weak-momentum names like Kohl’s and retaining high-momentum issuers with negative cash flow such as Carnival and Delta, the strategy sidestepped downside while capturing upside recovery signals.
  • The updated strategy has outpaced the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index by 63 basis points year-to-date, highlighting the value of a disciplined, quality-first approach in volatile markets.

High yield bonds. Text and colored pieces of chalk on a dark board

tumsasedgars

By Behnood Noei, CFA

When markets feel shaky, investors naturally look for strategies built on stability and quality. Building on our last post, "Built for the Tough Times: QHY's Edge in Today's High-Yield Market," we're excited to

This article was written by

WisdomTree
5.71K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QHY--
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News