Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- US equity markets saw a sharp correction in Q1 2025, driven by tariff uncertainty, AI scrutiny, and softer economic data.
- The Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund underperformed its benchmark, with strong stock selection in Consumer Staples but weakness in Health Care and Consumer Discretionary.
- We remain committed to a quality-oriented, bottom-up approach, focusing on healthy balance sheets and effective capital stewardship amid heightened market volatility.
- Active management is critical in this environment, allowing us to navigate uncertainty and capitalize on idiosyncratic opportunities for long-term excess returns.
